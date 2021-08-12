Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (STGZ), Announces the Appointment of a New Chairman/CEO
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (the "Company") (OTC: STGZ) announces that it has accepted the resignation of Tony Green as Chairman and CEO along with the announcement of Entertainment Industry Veteran Stephen Brown to resume the role of Chairman and CEO effective immediately.
“I am very excited to extend my footprint in the entertainment industry by taking on these positions and with my continued acumen bring the Company to a fully reporting status along with bringing in substantial assets that will put the company in a competing position within the industry. I will be sharing the new direction and plans with the shareholders and the industry within the next 2 weeks. I am also excited to work with Tony Green on many different levels and grateful that he has chosen to remain with the company, utilizing his extensive background in the Entertainment Industry” Said Stephen Brown
About Stephen Brown: Hailing from a predominantly Music background and the founder of a successful Independent Record label in the 90's,Mr Brown went on to form a ground breaking streaming video company called Vidnet, with the vision that the Internet would eventually have a major position in the Music and Film distribution market. Vidnet became one of the top entertainment sites on the web, streaming over 5 million videos monthly and providing content to such companies as British Telecom, Microsoft, Disney, Lycos, Alta Vista and many more, along with industry alliances such as entertainment giants, Sony Music, Warner Bros and EMI Capital. Vidnet had one of the world's largest collection of music videos online. Mr. Brown built the company from 5 to over 100 employees; and also took the company public on the NASDAQ, reaching a market cap of over $500M. Mr. Brown was a Film, Music and TV Producer along with being the Pres/CEO of Appreciated Media a publicly traded global media company and recently left the company to launch Crank Media a Film, Music, and TV production company, also a publicly traded company.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
For more information:
Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
sb@stargazeent.com
Stephen Brown
