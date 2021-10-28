Stargaze Entertainment Group (OTC:STGZ) announces with HPIL Holding (OTC:HPIL) to cancel the deal with its NFT Division
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 28th, 2021 Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (the "Company") (OTC: STGZ) announces that they have come to a mutual agreement with HPIL Holding (OTC: HPIL) to cancel the NFT Domain acquisition.
“After much thought and with more information gathering on what would be needed both companies believe that the complications that would arise is not in either companies or its shareholders best interest”, said Stephen Brown CEO.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
For more information:
Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc
1720-650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.stargazeent.com
info@stargazeent.com
Ph: (778) 819-6549
