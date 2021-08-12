Sight, Sound & Story: Live Presents “Making it Work: From Assistant Editor to Editor” on August 25th

Go inside the edit suite of Documentary films and learn about the invaluable relationship and workflow between Assistant Editor and Editor.

Inside Episode XIII: A good working relationship between the film editor and assistant editor is crucial to a well-run edit room. That is especially the case in documentary filmmaking where an editor is often tasked with sifting through hundreds of hours of footage to find the story. Join us for a special conversion with Editor Carla Gutierriez and Assistant Editor/Associate Editor Grace Medenhall; as well as Editor Ted Raviv and Assistant Editor Samali Bikangaga as they discuss the unique relationship between editor and assistant editor and how that impacts the creative process of editing documentary film. Acclaimed documentary Editor Maya Mumma, ACE, will help guide the conversation; as well as show examples of documentaries that the team have worked on. This is a free online event where attendees will be able to ask questions live!

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password to Vimeo Live 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be live at 5:00 PM EDT/ 2:00 PM PDT on August 25th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

About Our Panelists:

Samali Bikangaga is currently an Associate Editor on a forthcoming six-part documentary series for HBO directed by Jamila Wignot. She served as the lead Assistant Editor for "Muhammad Ali," a four-part documentary series directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and Dave McMahon that will air on PBS September 19-22. At Florentine Films, She also served as the Assistant Editor on "East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story" that premiered on PBS in March 2020 (dir. Sarah Burns and Dave McMahon). Samali is a 2018 mentee of the Karen Schmeer Diversity in the Edit Room Program and earned a BA in Media Studies with a concentration in Journalism from Hunter College.

Carla Gutierrez is an Emmy and ACE Eddie-nominated documentary editor. She cut the Oscar-nominated film "RBG," about the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "RBG" premiered at Sundance and was theatrically released by Magnolia Pictures. It won the National Board of Review Award for Best Documentary, the Critics' Choice Award for Best Political Documentary, and a DuPont-Columbia Award. Carla’s latest film is the Netflix Original documentary "Pray Away" which tells the story of the “pray the gay away” or ex-gay movement. "Pray Away" premiered at Tribeca and was an official selection of the Telluride Film festival. Carla recently finished editing "Julia," about the great American cook and TV personality Julia Child for Sony Pictures Classics, CNN Films and Imagine Entertainment.

Grace Mendenhall is a video editor and motion graphics designer with a special interest in experimental documentary and stories focused on queer identity. She served as Associate Editor on the Oscar-nominated documentary "RBG," as well as "Julia," a forthcoming documentary from the same team about the life of Julia Child. On "Pray Away," which premiered at Tribeca 2021, Grace was the Associate Editor and Post-Production Supervisor. As Assistant Editor, she has worked on "The Last Out" (Tribeca 2021) and "Patrimonio "(Berlinale 2018). Grace edited the short documentary "Small Family, Happy Family," which premiered at Big Sky Film Festival in 2019 and was screened at the United Nations. Her editing work has also appeared on PBS, National Geographic, and The Marshall Project, among others. She is a 2018 mentee of the Karen Schmeer Diversity in the Edit Room Program and has studied at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, Duke Center for Documentary Studies, and the Bay Area Video Coalition.

Maya Mumma, ACE, was an editor on the Academy Award-winning documentary "O.J.: Made in America" for which she was honored with a Best Editing award from the LA Film Critics Association, an ACE Eddie, and a Primetime Emmy. She began her career in the edit room of the Academy Award-nominated documentary "Restrepo," which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival. She has gone on to edit such films as "Which Way Is the Front Line From Here," "Whoopi Goldberg Presents Moms Mabley," the Peabody Award-winning "Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown," "A Journey of a Thousand Miles: Peacekeepers," the Emmy-winning "King in the Wilderness," the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality," and this year's "Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union." She has mentored for the Firelight Media Documentary Lab, the Open City Documentary Festival Assembly Lab, the TFI/A&E IndieFilms StoryLab, and is the president of the Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship.

Ted Raviv worked as an editor for the newly released "On Broadway" (dir. Oren Jacoby, Storyville Films), which screened at DOC NYC after making its premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival. Most recently he edited episode three of the four-part series, "Muhammad Ali" directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon that will air on PBS September 19-22. At Florentine Films, Ted worked on Emmy Award-winning documentaries such as "Prohibition" and "The Roosevelts". He also served as an editor, along with Lewis Erskine, on part one of the two-part series, "Jackie Robinson." In 2016, he participated in the Sundance Documentary Edit & Story Lab as a contributing editor on "This is Congo." His short-form work includes the Lebanese narrative ." His short-form work includes the Lebanese narrative film, "In White, "which screened at over forty festivals including the BFI London Film Festival and the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival.

