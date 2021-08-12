Hoyer Statement on Congressional Staff Pay Announcement

“I welcome the Speaker’s announcement today to de-link Member and Congressional staff pay, allowing hard-working Congressional employees to make higher salaries and improving Congress’ ability to retain the best and brightest staff serving the American people. For years, I have called for this policy change that will give Members the ability to pay their employee’s salaries commensurate with their experience, and ensure positions in public service are able to compete with the private sector for specialized and talented staff. Empowering Congressional staff through increased pay and improved benefits will allow our body to better serve the American people with diverse and talented employees, both on Capitol Hill and in district offices, who have the institutional knowledge and understanding of Congressional processes. “I am grateful to Chairman Hakeem Jeffries and Chair Zoe Lofgren for their partnership in the effort to include increased staff pay in the House-passed appropriations legislation, as well as to Modernization Committee Chair Derek Kilmer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for their consistent advocacy for Congressional staff pay increases. Our efforts in Congress to retain the best and brightest employees will continue beyond today’s announcement. I will keep calling for additional studies of how improved staff benefits – including student loan repayment, child care, adoption, and fertility services, among others – will improve staff retention and ensure Congressional staff reflect the diversity of the country they represent.”