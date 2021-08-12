Global Blockchain Telehealth Network Expands to Latin American with Appointment of Salud Blockchain as GTHE Distributor

Physicians in Latin America now have the opportunity to adopt blockchain technology to expand their medical practice

GTHE is designed for more than just episodic care. Doctors can improve patients’ outcomes by developing strong patient-doctor relationships for preventative care and facilitate continuity of care.” — Pradeep Goel

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, August 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Telehealth Exchange (GTHE), a blockchain telehealth solution developed by global healthtech company, Solve.Care , announced today its expansion plans for the Latin American market. Medical professionals in the region interested in expanding their services to incorporate telehealth consultations can now sign-up their practice on this global cross border teleconsultation network.To assist Solve.Care in the roll-out of GTHE in all 20 countries in Latin America, the company announced that it has appointed Salud Blockchain , a company based in Colombia as the official GTHE distributor for the region. Salud Blockchain will assist Solve.Care in the marketing, registration, and the continuous support of Latin American physicians. Salud Blockchain acts as the regional partner to Solve.Care in implementing the company’s global strategy of building a community of actively engaged physicians who are not just users of the solution, but who can shape the evolution of GTHE according to their needs and as well as share their best practices.With demand for virtual health services soaring following COVID-19 restrictions around the world, GTHE offers medical professionals an easy, reliable, and secure solution where they can deliver their services anywhere in the world. GTHE allows physicians to expand their reach beyond their local practice to serve a much wider population and thus breaking down geographical barriers between healthcare providers and patients.GTHE is built using the latest state-of-the-art blockchain technology. It also acts as a global directory of physicians worldwide for patients, and once physicians complete a strict verification process, they can set and publish their own rates, credentials, availability, and start accepting appointments from patients anywhere in the world (where legislation permits). Thanks to the GTHE’s decentralized technical architecture, all sensitive information is stored with unparalleled security in decentralized nodes. GTHE is revolutionary, as access to patient medical records and data are owned and controlled by the patients themselves. This allows patients to easily view and share their medical histories with medical professionals in a secure environment without worrying that their information could be compromised. This also eliminates time and cost wastage on unnecessary and repeated medical tests, making healthcare delivery more efficient.Felix Lopera, CEO of Salud Blockchain, said, “GTHE offers Latin American physicians the opportunity to incorporate the latest blockchain technology and use of digital payments to improve and grow their medical practice worldwide. I am confident that physicians will find GTHE an attractive proposition with all the benefits it provides. Using GTHE, physicians are free to practice medicine without any restrictions, or commitments needed. They set the number of hours they want to practice, and they set the rates they wish to charge their patients.”Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care, the company behind GTHE said, “The pandemic has resulted in the acceleration of the adoption of new digital technologies for healthcare by at least 5 years. GTHE is designed for more than just simple episodic care. It is holistically designed so that doctors can improve patients’ outcomes with built-in functionalities to develop strong patient-doctor relationships, preventative care and facilitate continuity of care. By taking advantage of the characteristics and benefits of blockchain technology, Solve.Care has been able to develop a global telemedicine network that is reliable, scalable, secure, and easy to use, to fill both the current demand and the expected huge growth for telehealth services.”Physicians around the world are signing up for GTHE, citing the following reasons:1. Minimizes administrative work, leaving more time to practice medicine2. Ease of use with seamless medical records sharing3. Facilitation of preventative care and continuity of care4. Ability to set own hours of practice and rates5. Ability to practice locally, nationally, or globally6. Blockchain security where data and privacy are secured for both patient and physician7. Getting immediate paymentsGTHE is currently available in 23 countries across the world, and continuously growing. Any physician interested in learning how GTHE can help improve their practice, can visit https://gthe.solve.care/ or https://saludblockchain.tech/

GTHE allows physicians to put their medical practice ahead of the curve