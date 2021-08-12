Precautionary water quality swimming advisory issued for sound-side area in Swansboro

State recreational water quality officials today issued a precautionary advisory warning the public against swimming along the waterfront in Swansboro between the White Oak River Bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway beacon #49.

The advisory is due to public health risks from a sewer line breach which resulted in an untreated wastewater discharge into Ward Creek.

The state Division of Water Resources is investigating the incident. The spill has stopped, and it is estimated that approximately 31,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged.

Wastewater discharges increase the risk that contamination is present in Ward Creek and in the Intracoastal Waterway along the Swansboro waterfront. Adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections could occur if people swim in these areas, and the public is advised to avoid bodily contact with these waters.

State officials are monitoring the situation and will lift the advisory when bacteriological test results come back within state and federal standards.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.