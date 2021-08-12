As of Aug 1, 89.4% of Iowans 65+ have had at least one dose of the vax, 65.7% of Iowans 18+ have had at least one dose. Iowans are assessing their own risk and taking responsibility for their own health care decisions. #ialegis #iagop
House Republican Caucus Newsletter August 12, 2021
