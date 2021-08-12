Recruiting for Good Launches Cost Saving Solution to Help Companies Hire H1bs
Recruiting for Good offers staffing with a purpose; cost effective solution for companies to find and hire degreed tech professionals who need H1 sponsorship.
Recruiting for Good will offer US companies who are willing to sponsor H1 visas; flat fee staffing services to offset the cost of hiring talented tech professionals (help them stay in the USA), and improve the quality of their life.
How Companies Can Sign Up for Staffing with a Purpose?
Have open tech positions, and your company will sponsor H1bs? Recruiting for Good is ready to help find talent in a timely manner, and offer cost saving solutions.
1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to set up a time and speak with Founder, Carlos.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Not all recruiters are created equally some of us work for GOOD. We help talented professionals land sweet jobs to make a positive impact."
