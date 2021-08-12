Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launches Cost Saving Solution to Help Companies Hire H1bs

Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency working to help improve the lives of candidates in the US #helpustayinusa #landsweetjob #beasuccess www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Not all recruiters are created equally some of us work for GOOD. Let Recruiting for Good represent and help you land a job to use your talent for good. #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com

Recruiting for Good offers staffing with a purpose; cost effective solution for companies to find and hire degreed tech professionals who need H1 sponsorship.

“As an immigrant to the US, and a college graduate, I am grateful to use my recruiting talent to help companies find talented tech professionals who love to make a positive impact and live in the USA.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals.

Recruiting for Good will offer US companies who are willing to sponsor H1 visas; flat fee staffing services to offset the cost of hiring talented tech professionals (help them stay in the USA), and improve the quality of their life.

How Companies Can Sign Up for Staffing with a Purpose?

Have open tech positions, and your company will sponsor H1bs? Recruiting for Good is ready to help find talent in a timely manner, and offer cost saving solutions.

1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to set up a time and speak with Founder, Carlos.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Not all recruiters are created equally some of us work for GOOD. We help talented professionals land sweet jobs to make a positive impact."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepostiveimpact #useyourtalentforgood @recruitingforgood Let Recruiting for Good represent you, land a job you deserve and earn a sweet perk.

Recruiting for Good provides US companies creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow. Our staffing agency offers retained search services, contract, and contract to hire solutions.

Recruiting for Good strives to deliver a personal service for professionals seeking representation. With over 25 years in business, we have successfully placed professionals who have thrived in the US and improved their lives.

