Medical Device Record-Keeping on the Kala Blockchain
Symatri integrates medical device record-keeping into their Kala Blockchain.
“We are creating an environment that gives all participants both transparency and accountability...””LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symatri announces the integration of their Kala Blockchain into the Medical Device industry. EoSync Global will be using the Kala Blockchain to record all transactional data associated with their product offerings. Product details such as ownership, transactions, and any other pertinent information will be recorded (hashed) on the immutable Kala Blockchain. These records will be hashed as NFT’s.
— Darren Olayan Symatri CEO
This integration becomes very important to companies or governments which are trying to track and keep much needed life saving equipment secure. When devices are lost or stolen, many people cannot just go find an alternative and in turn suffer or perish. EoSync Global’s devices are mobile and intended for locations that are experiencing severe financial hardship. This greatly increases the necessity for ensuring the device stays in the correct hands.
“We are creating an environment that gives all participants both transparency and accountability and will make transactions both clear and enforceable. Agreed upon expectations of performance and accountability are right there for each participant to see. Blockchain really is something very special.” Darren Olayan CEO of Symatri
Blockchain records are different
With traditional data storage systems, a certain person or entity can control the way data is presented, changed, or deleted. In the current centralized approach, one party must simply trust that the other is being accurate and honest. Whether it’s buying shoes or paying taxes, users are dependent on the hope that the other party is processing information correctly. With blockchain, an agreement between both parties is recorded independently. This gives both parties viewable access to the record, but neither party can go in and make changes to it. Any desired changes to an agreement will require both parties to consent to create a completely new record (hash) on the blockchain. Essentially, the full recorded transactional history remains on the blockchain for both parties to reference.
Even the use of benchmarks or project progress can be recorded to the blockchain. For example, if a transaction requires certain elements to be met before money or assets can be transferred, the Kala Blockchain can reflect that. An infinite amount of requirements can be listed and the agreement will not progress until both parties make this known on the blockchain.
Kala Blockchain: Data Integrity is for everyone.
Symatri has continually emphasized the need for the decentralization of data in important transactions. Reliance on other powerful entities to be stewards of our data puts everyone in an inequitable position. The relationship between individuals, businesses, and governments could drastically improve through blockchain integration.
Symatri and Kala have registered trademarks in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Daniel Salazar
Symatri
+1 385-323-2523
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn