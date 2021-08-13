The Chicago Manual of Style is now in PerfectIt proofreading software

The Chicago Manual of Style Through the Years The Chicago Manual of Style 17th Edition The Chicago Manual of Style for PerfectIt

The Chicago Manual of Style has joined forces with PerfectIt, a leading brand of proofreading software.

Using new technology [offers] a new way to engage with and understand Chicago Style. The road is being paved to allow CMOS to be far more accessible in today’s technology-driven world.” — Garrett Kiely, Director of the University of Chicago Press

TENBY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revered writing style guide The Chicago Manual of Style has entered the proofreading software market. Launched in a new partnership with PerfectIt, a market-leading brand of proofreading software, The Chicago Manual of Style for PerfectIt makes style and accuracy checks faster and easier.Combining the Manual with PerfectIt’s style checker will help writers and editors of everything from bids to books to align their copy with best practice. The Chicago Manual of Style for PerfectIt is a free benefit for subscribers to CMOS Online and PerfectIt. Customers with subscriptions to both products can update to the latest version of PerfectIt to install the new features.The new software teaches the principles of the Manual as it scans documents, suggesting writing and editing improvements. It is aimed at everyone who uses the Manual as a basis for their corporate or house style, from editors to Fortune 500 companies.Users of PerfectIt can customize the Manual’s guidance with industry- or client-specific choices. Editors can check the preferences of their author or publisher; proposal writers can check the preferences of a client or agency; technical writers can check scientific names and ensure styles match journal preferences; and marketers can check branding. In this way, PerfectIt and The Chicago Manual of Style combine to pinpoint errors that are critical to an organization’s quality control but are not found by traditional spelling and grammar checkers.Garrett Kiely, Director of the University of Chicago Press, commented, “This is an exciting project. One of our long-standing goals with The Chicago Manual of Style is to offer guidance of timeless authority that nonetheless keeps up with change. Using new technology to make that guidance more effective helps us achieve that goal by offering a new way to engage with and understand Chicago Style. The road is being paved to allow CMOS to be far more accessible in today’s technology-driven world.”Daniel Heuman, Intelligent Editing CEO, added, “We’re delighted to have joined forces with this leading style guide. The Chicago Manual of Style brings a new level of authority to PerfectIt while retaining its ability to be adapted in line with each client’s specific needs. It’s a partnership that strengthens our service while bringing the Manual’s guidance to a wider user base. We look forward to helping many more writers and editors enhance their copy.”The initial release of the software focuses on preferences, style, and usage guidance. Further features are pending, with the Manual’s renowned approach to references and citations already planned. All subscriptions include updates as they become available.Subscription pricing and additional product information can be found at www.chicagomanualofstyle.org/perfectit/ The Chicago Manual of Style (CMOS) is the venerable, time-tested guide to style, usage, and grammar in an accessible online format. It is the indispensable reference for writers, editors, proofreaders, indexers, copywriters, designers, and publishers, informing the editorial canon with sound, definitive advice. Published by The University of Chicago Press.PerfectIt is used globally by professionals to save time and improve their writing. It runs in Microsoft Word and highlights inconsistencies, allowing users to spot hard-to-find errors in their documents, such as inconsistent acronym definitions or inconsistent capitalization and spelling of industry-specific terms. PerfectIt is produced by Intelligent Editing, a UK leader in copyediting software technology. The company was launched in 2009 by Daniel Heuman. Tired of checking text manually, he decided to create a tool that could help professionals to edit faster and better but would still let people write their way.Contacts:Jenny Ringblom, Associate Marketing DirectorThe University of Chicago Press+1 (773) 702-3233ringblom@uchicago.edu

The Chicago Manual of Style in PerfectIt Proofreading Software