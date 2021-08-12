Brewster Launches Mobile Veterans Assistance Initiative

Allegheny County − August 12, 2021 – State Sen. Jim Brewster announced today a comprehensive new effort to deliver services and support to veterans across the 45th Senate District. The initiative will provide face-to-face guidance at five locations, supported by a retired Army major on Brewster’s staff.

“For a vast majority, serving our country provides an outstanding skill set for application in civilian life,” Brewster said. “But there are some who need support in making the transition, sometimes years after their service. We want to make sure we recognize their sacrifice with the care and consideration they deserve.”

While Pennsylvania provides a broad array of support services for its nearly one million veterans, Brewster’s initiative will seek to put that information in one place and take it to convenient locations across the district.

“We are fortunate to have experience on our staff in military service and navigating the various state and federal programs designed to help our veterans,” Brewster said. “I hope people will spread the word to friends and family that we will be in the neighborhood soon sharing that experience.”

At each location, Brewster’s office will provide help with filing for federal (Veterans Administration) benefits, signing up for health care, finding housing support, seeking employment or support in the justice system. Retired U.S. Army Major Bill Roland will oversee the outreach. Roland has 26 years of Army service and a bachelor’s degree from Carlow University. Anyone with questions can reach him at 412-664-5200.

More information on Sen. Brewster’s Military Outreach can be found here.

Services will be provided at the following locations:

First Wednesday of Each Month | 3 – 5 pm EAST MCKEESPORT VFW POST 8430 1200 Broadway Avenue | East McKeesport

First Thursday of Each Month | 3 – 5 pm WHITE OAK AMERICAN LEGION POST 701 2813 Capitol Street | White Oak

Second Wednesday of Each Month | 3 – 5 pm CLAIRTON VFW POST 803 911 N State Street | Clairton, PA

Third Wednesday of Each Month | Noon – 3 pm BRENTWOOD VFW 3801 Saw Mill Run Boulevard | Brentwood, PA

Third Thursday of Each Month | 3 – 5 pm NORTH BRADDOCK AMVETS POST 60 1135 Wolfe Avenue | Braddock, PA