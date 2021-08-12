Dr. Sunday Olukoju joins LINKS Institute as Director of Academics

Dr Sunday Olukoju

Prominent scholar and community advocate in Winnipeg brings a wealth of research, instructor and collaborative knowledge to LINKS Institute

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LINKS Institute, a new online career college based in Brandon, MB, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sunday Olukoju to the position of Director of Academics with the organization. In partnership with the President and CEO, the Director of Academics is responsible for instruction, day to day operations and strategic initiatives for LINKS Institute. "We are excited to welcome Dr. Olukoju and to benefit from his extensive experience in the higher education sector", says Jackson, President and CEO of LINKS Institute.

Dr. Sunday Olukoju is a distinguished scholar, researcher and community advocate based in Winnipeg, MB. Dr. Olukoju holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Policy and Administration from Walden University (Minneapolis, MN), and a Master of Arts in Educational studies from Providence University College and Seminary School (Otterburne, MB).

In addition to his long-time roles as student counsellor for the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology and support worker for the Winnipeg School Division, Dr. Olukoju has been involved in a variety of community engagement activities for many years including anti-racism initiatives and supporting people living in poverty. Dr. Olukoju is particularly active in the Nigerian-Canadian community, and is well-known for building relationships.

LINKS Institute received operating approval in March of 2021 and has since seen a climbing admission rate for their online Community Support Worker: Mental Health program. "The addition of a Director of Academics to our organization will enable us to think strategically about the vocational landscape in health and social services for Manitoba, while continuing to provide high quality, accessible education online", says Jackson.