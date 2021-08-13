Wibbets Inc announces strategic changes
Wibbets Inc announces new cryptocurrency in progress and change in strategic focusSAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wibbets Inc home of the world's first ever pro privacy protection online tech shopping platform announces exploratory initiative to create a crypto coin as well as a strategic change in direction. The market potential has Wibbets CEO Jason Baudendistel intrigued.
"I changed direction on Wibbets when I saw how Amazon seems to not care about their customers. Jeff Bezos even arrogantly exclaimed his space adventure was paid for by Amazon employees and customers. I look at how thin Amazon's margins are on many products and I wonder how a company with 1000's of employees stays in business. " My concern is Amazon is supplementing their revenue by selling or renting customer information" On the surface this may seem like something that is just the cost of getting a product for less. However spam, scams and and identity theft are real dangers and that's why I am transitioning Wibbets to privacy first online shopping. Your personal information in the hands of the wrong person can have devastating consequences. it literally keeps me awake at night how little Amazon thinks of their customers. It's the risk you take when you trust a faceless machine instead of a company committed to it's customers owned by a disabled US Navy veteran like Wibbets. "
About Wibbets Inc.
Wibbets Inc is the first ever privacy first tech shopping brand focused on protecting customer information first and delivering amazing customer service. Wibbets CEO changed course on the company's original vision as he saw a market opportunity for online shoppers to be better valued and have their information valued and protected. Wibbets is looking to add crypto and blockchain elements as they see massive potential to expand into this area.
