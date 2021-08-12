Mayor Bowser Continues to Encourage District Residents to Get a Test if They Need a Test

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to encourage District residents, workers, and visitors to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing with Test Yourself DC, a program offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits at locations around the District. The program offers the option to either take a COVID-19 test on-site at one of the 16 locations or to drop off their test sample at the closest DC Library drop box at no cost.

Approximately 8,000 Test Yourself DC kits are available every week. Individuals interested in participating can find the location nearest to them at testyourself.dc.gov.

Locations are open for pickups Monday to Saturday between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. Testing kits can be dropped off the locations no later than 8:00 pm seven days a week.

Test Yourself DC enables individuals to take a COVID-19 test from the comfort of their home without having to wait in line at a testing site.

If test samples are not delivered to drop off locations by 8:00 pm of the same day of collection and registration, individuals will be notified that their sample cannot be processed and must be re-collected. Test samples submitted via the Test Yourself DC kit will be sent to one of the District’s laboratory partners, and will take 3-5 days for results to be delivered.

The Test Yourself DC kits can be used on individuals ages 3 and up. DC Health recommends parents or guardians assist children 17 and younger.

For more information about Test Yourself DC, please visit testyourself.dc.gov and for other ways to get tested, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.