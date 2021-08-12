Submit Release
News Search

There were 515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,671 in the last 365 days.

Sixth Spice Releases Mystic Halloween Collection

This is a photo of a new collection of natural essential oil based perfumes. It is a collection designed by Sixth Spice. They are 10 milimeter amber brown colored glass bottles with shiny gold foiled labels. They are placed among mini pumpkin candles t

Introducing the Mystic Halloween Collection designed by Sixth Spice.

This photo shows six bottles of the perfumes standing upright right beside one another. The bottles are turned so that the labels show the images. The images are halloween characters such as a withc's hat, a haunted house, a cat with its back arched, a

Six Halloween themed natural perfumes designed to get you into the seasonal vibe.

This photo shows the brown amber bottle standing upright with its black plastic cap taken off of it. The cap is in front of the bottle and the stainless steel roller is being shown. This is to show people that the natural perfumes are applied using a gl

The natural perfumes are applied using a stainless steal roller in a glass bottle.

Designer Jes Ware from Sixth Spice is releasing the brand-new Mystic Halloween Collection and each product will be individually made by the designer herself.

PILBARA, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Jes Ware from Sixth Spice is releasing the brand-new Mystic Halloween Collection and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The collection is available August 14th, 2021.

Sixth Spice is known for helping anyone who loves natural skincare and home fragrance feel their own difference.

Thus, for the first time, Jes has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular perfumes. The new Mystic Halloween Collection is scheduled to go live on August 14th, 2021.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website sixthspice.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The perfumes are designed to showcase a Halloween theme with earthy essential oils that make you feel as though they were drifting off into the seasonal vibes.

Several products come scented in pumpkin spice to capitalize on today’s trends.

The candles are made from pure beeswax which mean you will be able to enjoy the air purifying affects that natural beeswax has to offer.

Her collection also includes mini pumpkin beeswax candles that will further help you get into the spooky vibe.

Each individual perfume has its own name. A few examples are:

• Pumpkin Spice
• Vampire’s Breath
• Haunted House
• Spooky Woods

The Mystic Halloween Collection ranges in price from $10 to $100.

Jes is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.

For more information about the Mystic Halloween Collection or for an interview with Jes, please write to feelgood@sixthspice.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.

About Sixth Spice
Jes started designing eco-friendly candles and natural skincare after she was faced with a very real problem. Natural products that are packaged without plastic. After many years of creating candles and skincare by hand, Jes’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the zero waste home décor and skincare industry.


www.sixthspice.com
Follow me on Instagram @Sixth_Spice

Jes Ware
Sixth Spice
feelgood@sixthspice.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Sixth Spice Releases Mystic Halloween Collection

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.