Sixth Spice Releases Mystic Halloween Collection

Introducing the Mystic Halloween Collection designed by Sixth Spice. Six Halloween themed natural perfumes designed to get you into the seasonal vibe. The natural perfumes are applied using a stainless steal roller in a glass bottle.

Designer Jes Ware from Sixth Spice is releasing the brand-new Mystic Halloween Collection and each product will be individually made by the designer herself.

PILBARA, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Jes Ware from Sixth Spice is releasing the brand-new Mystic Halloween Collection and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The collection is available August 14th, 2021.

Sixth Spice is known for helping anyone who loves natural skincare and home fragrance feel their own difference.

Thus, for the first time, Jes has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular perfumes. The new Mystic Halloween Collection is scheduled to go live on August 14th, 2021.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website sixthspice.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The perfumes are designed to showcase a Halloween theme with earthy essential oils that make you feel as though they were drifting off into the seasonal vibes.

Several products come scented in pumpkin spice to capitalize on today’s trends.

The candles are made from pure beeswax which mean you will be able to enjoy the air purifying affects that natural beeswax has to offer.

Her collection also includes mini pumpkin beeswax candles that will further help you get into the spooky vibe.

Each individual perfume has its own name. A few examples are:

• Pumpkin Spice

• Vampire’s Breath

• Haunted House

• Spooky Woods

The Mystic Halloween Collection ranges in price from $10 to $100.

Jes is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.

For more information about the Mystic Halloween Collection or for an interview with Jes, please write to feelgood@sixthspice.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.

About Sixth Spice

Jes started designing eco-friendly candles and natural skincare after she was faced with a very real problem. Natural products that are packaged without plastic. After many years of creating candles and skincare by hand, Jes’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the zero waste home décor and skincare industry.



www.sixthspice.com

Follow me on Instagram @Sixth_Spice