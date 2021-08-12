Hartman Earns Excellence in Net Promoter Score for Tenant Satisfaction

Hartman's office property 1400 Broadfield in Houston, TX, received a perfect NPS survey score from its tenants.

Hartman, a leading owner and operator of commercial real estate assets in Texas, announces that it has earned the high-ranking Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 60.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartman Income REIT Management Inc., a leading owner and operator of 60 commercial real estate assets in Texas, announces that it has earned the high-ranking Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 60 from its surveyed tenants. The score is considered excellent based on global NPS standards.

NPS is a market research tool used to gauge the loyalty of a company's customers. Hartman tenants are prompted to complete a voluntary survey that asks respondents to rate their likelihood of recommending the company.

For the sixth consecutive survey since Q3 2018, the Hartman Management Team has increased its NPS score. A positive upswing in Hartman's NPS score firmly reflects the company's commitment to uphold its core values. Hartman's tenant mix include thousands of small businesses and some of the nation's most recognized brands, including Oracle, Gulf Interstate, Chase Bank, Chuck E. Cheese, Aldi, and Floor and Décor.

"We are thrilled to receive such high NPS scores from our tenants. The accolade is a testament to how hard our Property Management Team works to deliver top notch customer service and how sincerely we care about the experience our tenants have in our buildings. At Hartman we strive for nothing but the gold standard,” commented Angel Gonzales, Hartman's VP of Property Management.

According to ClearlyRated.com, compared to other top commercial real estate firms, Hartman's NPS results rank Hartman in the top 6% of all commercial real estate companies participating in the survey, and benchmarked the firm significantly higher than the average commercial real estate firm score of 43. For wider context, Honda, a highly trusted car manufacturer, received a Net Promoter Score of 49. Intel, a tech giant known for reliable computer hardware and software systems, earned a Net Promoter Score of 52.

Describing the firms excellent Net Promoter Score, Al Hartman, President and CEO, shared, "Our team here at Hartman takes customer service very seriously. Different from other commercial real estate firms, we are vertically integrated and manage everything in-house. This has allowed us to stay hyper-focused on our tenant's needs and maintain a superior white glove service standard."

Seven of Hartman's 60 commercial properties received perfect accolades from its tenants. These properties were Hartman's office buildings 7915 FM 1960, Timbercreek, 1400 Broadfield, Hartman's retail properties Haute Harwin, One Mason, and Fondren, and one industrial property, Richardson Tech Center. The tenant's stories highlighted that Hartman has "brought to life" the company's culture and commitment to white-glove service. One such tenant remarked, "I have had nothing but GREAT experiences since I leased my office! The management goes out of their way to accommodate my needs. They also find plenty of ways to show their appreciation to the tenants," shared Bridgette Rubin, an office tenant of Hartman's.

If you are looking to lease office, retail, or industrial space in Houston, Dallas or San Antonio, please contact a Hartman leasing agent for more information. A leasing representative can be reached by phone at 800-880-2212 or by email at leasing@hi-reit.com.