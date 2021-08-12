Borja Consulting Group Announces A New 45-minute Journey
Borja Consulting Group's New Online Training Course on Networking and Prospecting LeadsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Borja Consulting Group announced the immediate availability of Dr. Jairo Borja’s The Art of Networking Framework (a 45-minute course) includes:
• Networking Your Way to Success Book ($19.95 Value)
• Strategy Call ($497 Value)
• Elevator Pitch Worksheet ($47 Value)
• FORMEA Worksheet ($47 Value)
• Process Checklist ($47 Value)
• 50% off New Course Arte Suave de Networking Online Course released soon ($497 Value)
FOR ONLY $297.
Total Value $954.95
Positive Customer Impact
With over 16 years of experience, Dr. Borja is a master networker, course creator, dynamic speaker, educator, consultant, and international best-selling author. Many customers have already benefited from Dr. Borja’s expertise that includes:
• Networking Your Way to Success in a Virtual Era
• Lead Generation and Prospecting
• Networking Tips: Pre, During and Post Event
The Art of Networking Framework
The Art of Networking Online Course The Borja Consulting Group’s commitment to delivering the latest networking advice that will transform you and your business by learning how to make your network a platinum asset. This course is designed to provide employees, entrepreneurs and working professionals with a fundamental foundation of how to network both virtually as well as onsite at an event. Moreover, it will teach you how to generate leads, gather further prospects, and how to leverage your existing network to increase leads. https://borja-consulting-group.mykajabi.com/
M. Isabel Alarcon touts about the previous course Transforming Your Way to Success as “an informative course guiding us to utilize the resources at hand to increase and expand your network effectively.” Catherine Barreto, MBA, who highly recommends the course, assures customers that its “easy-to-understand presentation format” is both “well-thought out and well-executed.” She further adds, “I enjoyed it and found it incredibly helpful. I am looking forward to putting it into practice immediately!” Nikhil Patel agrees: “Since taking Jairo’s course, I feel like I have more direction of how to network with intentionality towards getting prospects through LinkedIn. It has resulted in closed business already!”
Take this journey to see how you and your business can gain traction using your existing network.
Click the link below and begin your transformation:
https://borja-consulting-group.mykajabi.com/
Founded in 2018, The Borja Consulting Group is poised for the Fourth Industrial Revolution to educate working professionals and entrepreneurs while helping them build relationships and increase their network for success.
For more information:
Dr. Jairo Borja
jairob@borjaconsultinggroup.com
For more information on The Art of Networking Framework:
https://borja-consulting-group.mykajabi.com/
Ross Almeida
Borja Consulting Group
+1 908-246-4299
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
The Art of Networking Framework Online Course Promo