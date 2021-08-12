COVERCRAFT® Introduces New Line of Multi-Layer Vehicle Covers

Covercraft 5-Layer All Climate Covercraft 3-Layer Moderate Climate Covercraft 5-Layer Indoor

Much anticipated release of new car covers already generating robust orders.

PAULS VALLEY, OK, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Covercraft announced the introduction of a new line of custom vehicle covers featuring premium non-woven, multi-layer fabrics.

Covercraft has served the automotive market as the leader in innovative protection products and the new line of automotive covers expands the company’s selection to provide the most comprehensive fabric offering in the industry. “Our customers have been asking for new, multi-layer options, so we’re very excited about bringing these three new fabrics to the market”, says Erik Guldager, Vice President of Sales and Customer Service.

Non-woven, multi-layer fabrics are a more traditional fabric for protective vehicle covers and have been a favorite among consumers for decades, but the supply chain saw significant reductions in availability in 2020. “Non-wovens have been scarce since the onset of COVID, but we have worked side-by-side with our fabric mills to develop new and innovative fabric solutions”, comments Morgan Ein, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Covercraft.

As with all Covercraft’s custom vehicle covers, the three new automotive cover programs are all custom-fit design and produced against OEM standards to ensure a precise fit on the vehicle.

Covercraft® 5-Layer Indoor protects against dust and is designed for garage storage, with a perfect fabric weight that handles easily while affording maximum protection. The inner layer is an extremely soft lining to protect those fine paint finishes.

Covercraft® 3-Layer Moderate Climate is designed for outdoor use in moderate climates to help protect against dust and moisture. The fabric is treated for extra UV resistance and is lightweight making for easy installation and removal.

Covercraft® 5-Layer All-Climate Softback is destined to be the most popular outdoor car cover in the market. Providing exceptional dust, moisture and UV protection, the added soft inner liner makes this the premier all-around protective cover.

The company has already seen excitement as the information has been rolled out to distributors in preparation for the launch that occurred on August 2, 2021. “Our customers were eager to flip the switch on these covers and get them in front of consumers and we have already seen a volume of orders that has us rolling out of the gate”, continues Guldager.

About Covercraft

Covercraft Industries, LLC is the leading branded manufacturer of Automotive, Marine and Recreational Vehicle protection products, as well as a market leader in outdoor protection products for Home and Garden. Covercraft’s product offerings include full vehicle covers, seat covers, front end masks, dashboard covers, window sunscreens, marine and RV covers and accessories, patio furniture and outdoor kitchen covers, and other products that preserve and protect. The company focuses on custom fitment with an unequaled, massive library of patterns for distinct automotive, marine, RV and outdoor protection products. Our Mission is to design and manufacture quality products that protect the things that move you. Our Goal and Vision is to be the most sought-after source for customers seeking to protect their investments, hobbies, adventures and memories.

The Covercraft family includes market-leading brands beyond the iconic car cover, including ADCO, Carver, Marathon and PCI. Founded in Southern California in 1965, Covercraft is Headquartered in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, with manufacturing facilities in Oklahoma, California, Colorado, Montana, South Carolina, Texas, and Mexico.

For more information, please visit www.covercraft.com.