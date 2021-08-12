ATA to participate in workshop at AUVSI Xponential on Virginia’s data governance model for safe drone operations
Virginia Flight Information Exchange is a critical step toward UAS Traffic Management
We are helping states and localities gain a necessary technical capability while setting an important example for how they can support the growth of UAS and commercial UTM solutions.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At AUVSI Xponential in Atlanta on Aug. 17, ATA, LLC, a leading data science and engineering company in Northern Virginia that is developing data infrastructure for the UAS industry, will conduct a workshop with the Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV) to demonstrate how the Virginia Flight Information Exchange (VA-FIX) provides data from state and local governments to enable open, safe and responsible operations of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), also known as drones.
— Craig Parisot, Chief Executive Officer of ATA LLC
The workshop will be conducted at AUVSI Xponential in Room C112 of the Georgia World Congress Center on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT. Visit the conference website for more information and registration.
Launched last summer, VA-FIX is an online platform for state and local government agencies to publish and share advisory information with each other, UAS Service Suppliers (USS), UAS operators, and the public to promote transparency and public safety. It was developed through a public-private collaboration with the Virginia DOAV, the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and ATA.
VA-FIX is Virginia’s step toward the future of UAS Traffic Management System (UTM) by creating an authoritative Supplemental Data Service Provider (SDSP), a public data service platform for drone applications. VA-FIX leverages the wealth of state and local government information, such as ground rules and conditions, local issues and events, public safety incidents, and sensitive and critical infrastructure, for remote pilots to avoid or consider before and during their operations.
This approach helps Virginia address key policy and safety concerns at the state and local level while maintaining a UAS airspace that is one of the freest and open in the nation. A shared governance model for state and local SDSP authoritative source information also supports and enhances the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) UTM concept and provides clearer, higher-quality information to the UAS industry.
“We are helping states and localities gain a necessary technical capability while setting an important example for how they can support the growth of UAS and commercial UTM solutions in a manner that best serves the public interest,” said Craig Parisot, Chief Executive Officer of ATA.
Representatives from DOAV and ATA will lead the workshop, which will feature a demonstration of VA-FIX and user group-style discussion of use cases and real-world scenarios. Participants will learn how to implement the Virginia data governance model, which has successfully balanced stakeholder equities to drive toward an increasingly open framework.
About ATA:
ATA, LLC (Advanced Technology Applications) is the full stack data science company focused on the Design+Build of scalable, sustainable capabilities to improve organizational performance, optimize investments, reduce risk and use data as a strategic asset for sensemaking and higher quality decisions. ATA is providing the tools needed to safely integrate civil and commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) operations in the National Airspace with advancements to UAS Service Suppliers (USS) and UAS Traffic Management (UTM) applications. Visit ATA’s website for more information at www.ata-llc.com
Tom McMahon
ATA LLC
+1 202-422-8420
tmcmahon2@gmail.com