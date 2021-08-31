Submit Release
Dentist in Springfield Offering Philadelphia Dental Implants

Logo for DICE Dental, Springfield dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

Dental implants in Springfield from DICE Dental start at only $750.

Since DICE was founded, our mission has been to break down the barriers when it comes to patient care and offer the highest quality services at the lowest price point we can.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental is redesigning the dental experience in the Philadelphia area by offering high-quality, comfortable, and affordable cosmetic dentistry. At DICE Dental in Springfield, dental implants start at only $750. This low price is a fraction of the price other Philadelphia dentists offer and is the same whether patients have insurance or not.

“Since DICE was founded, our mission has been to break down the barriers when it comes to patient care and offer the highest quality services at the lowest price point we can,” says Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental.

DICE specializes in only implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions. By keeping overhead low, Dr. Alger and her team can pass significant cost savings on to patients. In addition, Dr. Alger remains committed to implementing the latest technology into her care for optimal efficiency and comfort.

Dentures in Springfield start at only $499. Conventional dentures and partial dentures are available, as well as implant overdentures. Implant-overdentures start at only $2,500. They add stability and support to a patient’s dentures, making it easier to eat and speak.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants in Springfield, request a free consultation by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.




About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
Dentures & Dental Implants in Springfield, PA

Dentist in Springfield Offering Philadelphia Dental Implants

