Conventional Dentures in Springfield, PA Available from DICE Dental

Logo for DICE Dental, Springfield dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

For patients with missing teeth, conventional dentures in Springfield can help them smile.

Whether you’re missing just a few teeth or all of your teeth, we can help you find a solution that gets you back to speaking, eating, and smiling.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentures in Springfield are available from DICE Dental. Since 2020, DICE Dental has been a leading cosmetic dentist in Philadelphia, offering not only dentures but dental implants and crowns.

Dentures from DICE start at only $499. Conventional, removable dentures are a very popular option. They’re comfortable, easy to clean, and more affordable than an implant-retained prosthesis. The dentures are made in-house, so the team at DICE can maintain control over their aesthetics and their fit.

“Dentures are life-changing,” says Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental. “Whether you’re missing just a few teeth or all of your teeth, we can help you find a solution that gets you back to speaking, eating, and smiling.”

Implant overdentures are also available from DICE. Although they are more expensive than conventional dentures (they start at $2,500), they provide a more stable option. Implant overdentures snap onto two dental implants, which hold the denture into place and prevent movement when eating or speaking.

Patients looking simply for dental implants can also find them at DICE starting at only $750. Meanwhile, crowns start at $650.

“We are proud to bring a variety of affordable treatment options to our patients,” adds Dr. Alger. “Whether they want to get out of pain or just feel more confident, we have the team and the technology to help.”

To learn more about dentures and dental implants in Springfield, PA, request a complimentary consultation with Dr. Alger and the team at DICE by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.

About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

DICE Dental in Springfield, PA

