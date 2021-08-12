BirdDog Acquires WayStride to Improve Hospital Navigation
BirdDog Technologies seeks to improve outcomes for these organizations, strengthen daily operations and patient experience.LYNCHBURG , VA, US, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 11, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA, BirdDog Group, LLC (“BirdDog Technologies”) announced the acquisition of WayStride, Inc. (“WayStride”), a private software company servicing the healthcare industry. WayStride’s user-focused mobile app provides real-time, step-by-step directions to patients and families visiting hospitals across America.
Founded in 2018 and based in Washington, PA, WayStride exists to bring a new sense of dignity and compassion to the healthcare experience. Its mobile app provides both blue-dot indoor and outdoor location and navigation through complex and multi-building hospitals and healthcare organizations. The digital map provides directions to the best parking lot, to users’ point-of-service, and directly back to users’ parked cars.
“We are excited to build on the history and vision of WayStride and their customers to support innovative navigation, improvements in patient and family experience, as well as, operational efficiencies gained by the coordination of IoT connected resources and healthcare,” said Andy Hicks, BirdDog Technologies CEO.
“BirdDog Technologies understands WayStride’s original vision to serve those navigating life as they battle disease, care for loved ones, or first meet the newest addition to their family. BirdDog’s suite of products aligns with customers’ ongoing needs to provide exceptional care for patients and to boost operational efficiencies,” said Benjamin Marasco, founder of WayStride.
Jonathan Deal, WayStride CEO, stated “The acquisition by BirdDog expands our resources to better integrate physical healthcare with patient and staff needs. In addition to expanded functionality and flexibility for indoor mapping, BirdDog supports integrated patient-centric technologies and strategies for hospital administration, revenue cycle management, population management, energy sustainability, and risk mitigation. I am excited to work with the BirdDog team to continue providing great customer care and improving the safety and utilization of hospitals.”
About BirdDog Group, LLC
BirdDog Technologies, and our partners, support care coordination, energy sustainability, and population management for the healthcare, public, and commercial sectors. Our team has over 120 years total experience supporting value based care, physical and IoT coordination, wayfinding and navigation, compliance, patient engagement, revenue cycle management, and outcomes reporting. We help stakeholders utilize proven tools to strategically improve their environments and strengthen operations. This includes both challenges presented by COVID today, while providing a flexible platform for coordinated response for future requirements. Our solutions focus on enhancing the end-user experience to provide actionable data for customers and staff. Learn more at BirdDogTechnologies.com.
