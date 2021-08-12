Dr. Linda Marie Bradford Recognized For The “Excellence In Education” Award at GFEL Global Conference

Submit Release
Company announces that it has nearly 30,000 Subscribers to its YouTube Channel

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Linda Marie Bradford was honored with the “Excellence In Education” award for her exceptional contributions to the education industry at the second edition of The Global Forum for Education and Learning (GFEL), held at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA on June 23–25, 2021.

Founder and Chief Product Officer of the VIEW Company (dba FluentWorlds), Dr. Linda taught at the University level at Brigham Young University for 11 years then began her entrepreneurial career with FluentWorlds. She has directed the creation of VIEW’s 5 main products in the market: FluentWorlds App, FluentWorlds Live Academy, PerfectAccent App, FluentViewer, and 3DMeet.

In 2012, Dr. Linda received her Doctoral Degree in Instructional Psychology and Technology from Brigham Young University. During her Doctoral course work, Dr. Bradford saw the vision for new ways to teach and communicate using 3D, VR, and AI technologies. www.3dMeet.com This later took concrete shape in the form of VIEW, Virtual Immersive Educational Worlds, Inc., which has developed the most advanced 3D educational platform and accompanying apps in the world.

Her trailblazing endeavors and her noble dedication to driving change in the realm of education led to her nomination and ultimately, to her selection for the prestigious honor.

When asked about how she felt after receiving the award, Dr. Linda stated, “The goal is to bring our educational technology to students to elevate their lives. It feels great to receive such a prestigious award…it’s definitely a huge milestone for our company. This award recognizes all of the efforts put in by the entire FluentWorlds Team and in particular, my CEO husband, David Bradford. We appreciate this special recognition. This event also provided opportunities for us to meet educators from across the world. This was a fantastic experience and we plan to attend it next year.”

FluentWorld’s suite of incredible products includes the #1 ranked language App- FluentWorlds. With 5 Stars next to its name, FluentWorlds is the world’s highest rated English learning App on the Apple iTunes Store. Additionally, of the 220,000+ educational apps on the iTunes Store, FluentWorlds has been ranked in the top 50 and has had over 2 million downloads globally. The company will be adding more languages to learn, most notably, Spanish, which will be launched in the Fall.

People are taking notice of the FluentWorlds products…One user exclaimed:
"FluentWorlds is astounding. Do you realize you have changed the world of language learning forever? The world needs this technology! Fantastic!"

Adding hundreds of subscribers daily, the FluentWorlds’ YouTube channel has nearly 30,000 active subscribers. The Channel features Mr. Tim Doner, known as the World's Youngest Hyperpolyglot and the bilingual Nathan Osmond who has 4 #1 Country Hits to his name. Check out the Company's YouTube channel at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQq-U8Yel4Q

Dr. Linda Bradford explains the power of immersive learning to drive better Outcomes for Online classes and Conferences

