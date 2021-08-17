Mike Simms appointed as Vice President, Digital Advisory for Columbus U.S.
Mike Simms has been named Vice-President, Digital Advisory for Columbus' U.S. business.
Mike has developed numerous new offerings and comprehensive solutions in data and analytics throughout his three-decade career and thoroughly understands Columbus' vision. He aims to help Columbus U.S. become a market leader in business-led digital transformation
— CEO and Vice President - Enterprise Division of Columbus U.S. Paul Gomez
In this expanded role, Mike is expected to develop Data Analytics and Digital Advisory capabilities in the US market as part of our global goal to serve our customers as digital trusted advisor by creating more value in our customers’ digital transformation journey and develop life-time partnerships.
“Mike Simms is a seasoned pro who is a virtuoso when it comes to data. He is an excellent fit for this position because of his track record of success and ability to think ahead of the curve, both of which are vital to our vision of keeping data analytics at the core of all digital transformation journeys. I'm looking forward to collaborating with Mike on transforming Columbus US into an industry leader," says CEO and Vice President - Enterprise Division of Columbus U.S. Paul Gomez.
Mike has a diverse solution portfolio that is backed by extensive industry knowledge and in-depth customer understanding. Mike has been with Columbus for over five years and has held a variety of positions of leadership. He began his career with Columbus as a Director of Enterprise Data Management. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a Principal Architect in charge of providing technical direction and expertise to Columbus in the United States.
“Columbus has chosen me to be Vice President, Digital Advisory for the US business, and I am both thrilled and humbled. I'm motivated to keep developing our data and analytics strategies, as a progressive platform that will shape the future of digital transformations and help us achieve our goal of providing the best digital solutions to our customers." - Mike Simms.
About Columbus
Columbus assists forward-thinking businesses in digitally transforming, maximizing, and future-proofing their operations. Columbus is a global I.T. service and consulting firm with over 2,000 employees who serve customers worldwide. With industry knowledge, extensive technical expertise, and customer insight, we help businesses thrive far into the future. www.columbusglobal.com
