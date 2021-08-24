A Giant Leap for Dog Kind: Space Puppies Launch Their New Card Game on Kickstarter

This game is fun for the whole family, it gets people away from their screens and engaged in conversation like any good old-fashioned card game” — Tulika Sahai, Founder of Toy Around

SINGAPORE, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Puppies has launched on Kickstarter, a brand new card game where players' loyal companions must use their unique personalities to restore peace to the universe.

Space Puppies brings a touch of fun and mischief to any card game selection. The goal of the game is to restore peace and order throughout the universe. Sounds simple, right? Well, maybe not, but luckily each player has their space puppies to help, each with individual personalities and altruistic values, going where no dog has gone before.

The aim of each player is to collect three packs of unique pups who will save one of the 14 planets currently in disarray. Action cards are on offer to help keep things interesting, allowing players to sabotage each other and boost their progress. It’s fast-paced, only taking about 20 minutes of gameplay, and it’s straightforward to learn, making it ideal for families, students, and anyone looking for a laugh.

Their fundraising platform, Kickstarter, has seen $6 billion pledged to over 200,000 creative projects since its foundation in 2009. Notably, Kickstarter has helped fund many now-famous card games, including Exploding Kittens, Gloomhaven, Joking Hazard, and Unstable Unicorns, just to name a few. Space Puppies is the latest addition to this tabletop hall of fame and hopes to follow in the footsteps of this previous success.

“We are so excited to bring you this new and fun card game”, said a company spokesperson. “We might be new to Kickstarter, and this might be our first card game. However, what we lack in previous experience we make up for in enthusiasm... and puppies.” “The feedback we’ve had from players so far has been so heart-warming and it proved what we already suspected. This game is fun for the whole family, it gets people away from their screens and engaged in conversation like any good old-fashioned card game. Plus, what’s a better reason to come together than helping dogs stop universal collapse?”

“On the Kickstarter platform, you can choose the amount you pledge to our project, and we’ll even send you rewards for it! For just $27, you will receive the full 86 card set in a beautifully designed magnetic box, and the rewards increase with each tier. We love the supportive and vibrant community Kickstarter brings together, and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on.”