Retina Consultants of America Expands into North Carolina
North Carolina Retina Associates Joins Elite National Alliance of Retina SpecialistsSOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, welcomes another esteemed retina group, North Carolina Retina Associates (“NC Retina Associates”) to its national consortium. The addition of NC Retina Associates marks RCA’s first entry into the North Carolina market. NC Retina Associates is the largest retina practice in North Carolina with nine locations from Chapel Hill to Greenville including Raleigh, and Wake Forest.
“We are delighted to have our neighbors at NC Retina Associates join RCA. Historically, patients with retinal problems were cared for at one of the major university medical centers around the Research Triangle,” said W. Lloyd Clark, MD of Palmetto Retina Center, an existing RCA partner practice located in Columbia, South Carolina with six clinical locations. “NC Retina changed the paradigm, delivering efficient and convenient care of the highest quality throughout Raleigh and eastern North Carolina. We are excited to partner with them in our region to provide top quality patient care and access to the latest medical and surgical advancement.”
“North Carolina Retina is honored and excited by the opportunity to work with all of the renowned practices that make up RCA,” said Raynor C. Casey, MD, NC Retina Associates. “We look forward to our partnership which will enhance our continued growth in North Carolina and the southeast, allow us to participate in national clinical trials, better serve our eye care provider community, and, most importantly, provide the best possible care for our patients.”
The physicians of NC Retina Associates apply cutting edge technology to continually advance current treatment options available for patients. Their doctors have lectured extensively and have a great presence at leading scientific congresses both nationally and globally. They are published in leading peer-reviewed journals as well as providing CME accreditation to doctors.
NC Retina Associates is not only a leading medical and surgical retina treatment facility in the greater Raleigh area; but they also donate compassionate time and expertise to retinal care globally in countries such as Honduras, Dominican Republic, and Nepal.
With existing partner practices in New York, Florida, South Carolina, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Minnesota, and California and plans for further geographic expansion, the addition of NC Retina Associates furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the U.S.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye-care field focused solely on retinal care.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visit
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
