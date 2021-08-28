Dungeons & Randomness Launches a New Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign for its Second Game

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, August 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dungeons & Randomness podcast will be launching (on August 28th) a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for its second tabletop roleplaying setting, “Adventurer’s Guide to Theria Volume II: Ta'lor”. Following the phenomenal success of their first crowdfunding campaign in 2019, the team are now seeking to fund a new tabletop roleplaying game that explores the fictional continent of Ta’lor. Dungeons & Randomness aims to raise $80,000 with its latest campaign and plans to deliver the new game by June 2022.

Telling the story of a never-ending conflict on the continent of Ta'lor, the game features a rich cast of heroes, villains, and adventurers. Players can pick their side in the war, as well as enjoy exploring a huge range of diverse plants, creatures, and terrifying beasts native to Ta’lor in the new game. The team plans to launch three editions of the “Adventurer’s Guide to Theria Volume II: Ta'lor” book, including two special editions that allow fans to pledge their allegiance to one side of the war.

The Kickstarter campaign includes an exciting collection of physical and digital rewards for backers. The physical rewards on offer include miniatures, pins, and quad-fold DM screens, as well as exclusive tapestries designed by Eloisa Ramirez. Fans who make a pledge also have the opportunity to have their own character or guild included in the book, as well as the chance to take part in an epic 4-6 hour roleplaying session with Dungeons & Randomness host and co-owner Jason Massey.

The campaign also includes a number of stretch goals if it surpasses the $80,000 target. These include additional book content, extra rewards, and financial raises for the team behind the project. The team have also set up social media stretch goals for when the Kickstarter campaign reaches certain amounts of shares on social media.

The Dungeons & Randomness podcast has built a loyal and dedicated fanbase over eight years of exploring storytelling through tabletop roleplaying games. A company spokesperson said: “We can barely contain our excitement as we offer you an expanded exploration of our world! Theria holds a special place in our hearts and the hearts of our listeners, and we adore the community we have helped foster all these years. What we want more than anything is to show others how awesome Theria is.”