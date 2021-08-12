No Downtime in Being Downsized
How a man’s life shifts from being employed, to being downsized, to being huntedCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working at the same company for eleven years, Carlton seems to be living a pretty uninteresting life—until he gets laid off by his company’s downsizing. He is left without a job and left with the only choice of packing up his bags and driving north on the coast route towards Washington where he visits relatives and see which way things go with his life.
Carlton finds a new and exciting perspective from his trip, stopping where and when he wants to, enjoying the beautiful western coast, staying in public camping sites, and sleeping under the stars. But his life takes another unexpected detour when he decides to park his bike at a local bar to stop for a hot sandwich and a couple beers.
From the moment he enters the bar’s front door, his life does a complete turn-around as he is forced to fight four extremely dangerous criminals who have recently escaped from prison. He survives and escapes with the help of mystical forces, but the criminal group’s leader will stop at nothing to find him. In "Calton: Down Sized", will Carlton live to tell his tale and become a hero in this story, or will the criminals catch up with him and make this another tragic tale?
Tawnee Chasny was a retired teacher who always had a penchant for writing. Aside from "Carlton: Down Sized", she had also written "Ting!: The Silent Warning"; these two books are only two of several already-written stories to be published. Tawnee is survived by her husband, Kenne Wayne who still lives in Southern California. Together, they have two adult children and an adopted Rat Terrier named Libby. Tawnee is a pen name.
Visit the author's website at www.authordonnachasny.com to know more about her and her book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter