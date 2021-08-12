Fast, Furious, and Downsized
A series of unfortunate events, leading to one final battle that will determine it allCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Losing one’s job is bad enough. That’s what happened to Carlton when his company is taken over by another company. He thinks he’s already at rock bottom but things start to get worse from there. He manages to get himself in trouble when he witnesses robbing and a kidnapping schemed by escaped prisoners and gets into an accident and awakens with no memory of the life he has lead. "Carlton: Down Sized" is a rollercoaster ride, so fasten your seatbelts and brace yourselves.
Donna Chasny was a retired educator. She lived in Southern California with her husband and their adopted Rat Terrier named Libby. Writing was her passion, with their two adult kids with their own families, leaving her with a lot of free time that she then used to write stories.
After losing his job, Carlton’s misfortunes seem to be piling one after another after another. The worst that could happen was when he got entangled with dangerous criminals, threatening his life. However, he doesn’t know what’s going to come his way for he has lost his memories. Desperate to regain his memories, he turns to Ruby and Crystal for their unconventional and mystical ways. The story advances in a fast-paced manner as a way to keep up with the chase: Carlton regaining his memories and rediscovering his identity before the escaped criminals get to him.
Anthony Avina of the Pacific Book Review praises the book and recommends it, saying, “This is the perfect read for those who enjoy drama, action and adventure, fiction that delves into themes of memory and identity, and short fictional narratives overall. As a fan of the genres, I was easily invested and entertained by Carlton’s story, as the author utilized character growth to flesh out the narrative overall within a short span of time. The nail-biting twists and turns keep the reader on their toes as events transpire that put our heroes in far more danger than they could have realized.”
A memorable, entertaining and powerful character-driven narrative, author Tawnee Chasny’s "Carlton: Down Sized", is a must-read fictional tale like no other. Grab your copy now!
Visit the author's website at www.authordonnachasny.com to know more about her and her book.
