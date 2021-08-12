Zooming Through Misfortunes
This novel will certainly leave readers clamoring for the finaleCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlton thought his life was tough but it only gets worse after he loses his job when the company is taken over by another company. His day only gets worse when he witnesses a gas station being robbed by escaped criminals who go on to take the money along with kidnapping the owners’ granddaughter. Adding to his misfortunes is an accident which caused him to lose his memories. As he heals in the hospital, he receives help from people that have a form of mystical intervention to help him remember and catch the criminals. All of these happened in one book, which makes it a fast and furious ride. Fasten your seatbelts, take a deep breath and brace yourselves because you are in for the ride.
Donna or Tawnee Chasny was a retired educator. She lived in Southern California with her husband and their adopted Rat Terrier named Libby. Writing was her passion, with their two adult kids with their own families, leaving her with a lot of free time that she then used to write stories.
"Carlton: Down Sized" received high praises from professional book reviewers. Hollywood Book Reviews, for one, commends Chasny for her great use of characters whose personalities and backgrounds interweaves with each other perfectly, directly impacting the plot and development of the story. Anthony Avina of pacific Book Reviews also applauds the author for her phenomenal job of character development within such a short narrative.
"Carlton: Down Sized" is perfect for readers who are looking for a fast-paced read but nail-biting, adrenaline pumping, head rushing story. Grab yours now!
Visit the author's website at www.authordonnachasny.com to know more about her and her book.
