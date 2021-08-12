From Downsized to Supersized
A man’s adventure from being downsized to fighting off evilsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In author Tawnee Chasny’s "Carlton: Down Sized", the author explores the story of a young man named Carlton, who awakes after a terrible event with no memory of who he is or what happened to him. After some locals in an Oregon town help him on the road to recovery and he befriends two sisters with a unique gift, Carlton begins to discover he has come into contact with a dangerous group of escaped convicts, one of which is far deadlier than the others. He will need the help of his new friends in order to not only survive the ruthless criminals, but to stop them before they can escape once more.
Donna or Tawnee Chasny was a retired educator. She lived in Southern California with her husband and their adopted Rat Terrier named Libby. Writing was her passion, with their two adult kids with their own families, leaving her with a lot of free time that she then used to write stories.
Liz Konkel of the Hollywood Book Review shares, “The plot revolves around a multitude of characters which their perspectives are used to bring this crime thriller about escaped criminals to life. The escapees are dangerous and root the story in a threat which drives the actions of the other characters as they search for their whereabouts following the robbery and kidnapping. The chase after the criminals gives the book a suspenseful tone as the stakes are high with a serial killer among the escaped and lives hanging in the balance. The overall plot ties every character together and as you near the end, the mystery of James identity coincides with the actions of the criminals. The third-person narrative allows you to see the perspective of each character from the evolution of James into Carl as he goes from amnesiac to witness, those that help him regain his memories and make up his support system, the criminals that escaped and their actions and the victims are directly harmed by those criminals.”
"Carlton: Down Sized" will appeal to those that enjoy crime stories, thrillers, and conspiracy reads which have a literary bent with suspense, action, and character-driven plots.
Visit the author's website at www.authordonnachasny.com to know more about her and her book.
