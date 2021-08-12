Paying It Forward
A tale of a man given a second chance and in turn gives backCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a phrase, “pay it forward,” which simply means to do to others the good thing that is done upon you. When someone lends you a hand during a crisis and tells you to pay it forward, when the time comes that someone else needs help, you should help that person too. It is a great concept that, if everyone follows it, should result in a better place for all. This is exemplified in author Jeanne Ann Off’s book "From Homeless to Heaven", where one man who was given a second chance at life is faced with a choice to do the same.
Born and raised in a Western Colorado cattle ranch. Jeanne Ann is a writer who holds important life values as treasures to be passed on to others. She is a graduate of Colorado State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree, and of Faith Bible Institute, where she earned a Bible College degree. Her writing career began after she took a writing course from the Institute of Children’s Literature and set her on a path to telling stories everyone can learn from.
Her book tells the tale of Alan, a homeless man who answered the call to be a ranch hand of Cody Cambres, who does ranch work alone in the winter. Stating he wanted to get out of being homeless and that he likes doing ranch work, he was hired. After a series of unfortunate events, like being shot followed by the shooting and death of Cody’s best horse and the husband of Aimi, Alan gets the chance to return the kindness shown to him by helping Cody and Aimi get back on their feet.
It is a great tale of redemption and caring for our fellow man. Buy your copy today!
Visit the author's website at www.jeanneannoffbooks.com to know more about her and her book.
