Global Lancing Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Lancing Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Safety Lancets, Standard Lancets), By Type (Reusable, Disposable), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare And Home Diagnostics, Diagnostic Centres And Medical Institutions, Research And Academic Laboratories), By Penetration Depth (0.8mm-1mm, 1.1mm- 1.5mm, 1.6mm-2.0mm), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the lancing devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $0.31 billion in 2020 to $0.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. Rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the market for lancing devices and equipment as more people depend on lancing devices to test blood glucose levels.

The lancing devices and equipment market consists of sales of lancing devices and equipment and related services. These devices are used to prick the skin to obtain blood samples for testing glucose levels.

Trends In The Global Lancing Devices And Equipment Market

Lancing device manufacturers are increasingly using custom vacuum technology in lancing devices to minimize pain from poking. Lancing devices that use this technology create a shallow puncture on the skin without hitting the deeper pain nerves and blood is pulled up by vacuum. For example, the Genteel Lancing device is a vacuum blood drawing lancing device which draws blood from the capillaries and can be used on different sites on the body apart from fingers.

Global Lancing Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global lancing devices and equipment market is further segmented based on product, type, end user, penetration depth and geography.

By Product: Safety Lancets, Standard Lancets

By Type: Reusable, Disposable

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare and Home Diagnostics, Diagnostic Centers and Medical Institutions, Research and Academic Laboratories, Others

By Penetration Depth: 0.8mm-1mm, 1.1mm- 1.5mm, 1.6mm-2.0mm, Others

By Geography: The global lancing devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Lancing Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and LifeScan.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

