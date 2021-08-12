Fans and Blowers Market Trends Include Technological Advancements Like Liquid Cooling

Fans And Blowers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Centrifugal Fans And Blowers, Axial Fans And Blowers), By Application (Industrial, Commercial), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements are shaping the fans and blowers market. Companies manufacturing fans and blowers have introduced technologies such as liquid cooling technology for better performance. For instance, in September 2020, Boyd Corporation, a US-based company, designed a low-profile cooling ultra-thin and lightweight blower using liquid cooling technology. These are as thin as 3mm which functions well in high pressure and provides cooling while maintaining the durability and are designed in thin and ultra-thin profiles which are ideal for the smaller, more powerful devices.

The main types of fans and blowers are centrifugal fans and blowers, axial fans and blowers, and others. Centrifugal fans and centrifugal blowers are air-moving pumps or motors, used for moving air through a duct. Axial fans and blowers are used as a propeller to draw the air into the fan and discharge it in the parallel axial direction. An axial fan forces the extracted air to move parallel to the shaft around which the blades rotate. The fans and blowers are used in various sectors including industrial, commercial, and others.

The fans and blowers market consists of sales of fans and blowers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to overcome the airflow resistance caused by components such as ducts and dampers. Fans and blowers are machines that provide ventilation, the flow of air (or gas) required for cooling, exhausting, and conveying, and are also used in industrial process requirements.

The global fans and blowers market is expected to grow from $5.15 billion in 2020 to $5.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fan and blower market is expected to reach $7.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Major players in the fans and blowers market are Acme Engineering and Manufacturing Corporation, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Air System Components Inc., Cincinnati Fan, and Ventilator Company Inc., Continental Blower LLC, Zhejiang Shangfeng Fan/motor Co. Ltd, Garden Denver Inc., Greenheck Fan Corporation, Howden Engineering Limited, Johnson Controls International plc, Kaeser Compressors, Munters, Nanfang Ventilator Co. Ltd., Polypipe Ventilation, Robinson Fans Inc., Soler & Palau Sistemas de Ventilación S.L.U., Systemair, Twin City Fan Companies, Ventmeca Fans Inc., Vortice Elettrosociali S.p.A., Zhejiang Shangfeng Fan/motor Co. Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Industrial Solutions Limited, and Loren Cook Company.

