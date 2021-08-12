Cranial Implants Market Growth Is Boosted By 3D Printing Technology

Cranial Implants Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing is an emerging technology in the cranial implants market. 3D printing is the method of making three-dimensional solid objects from digital data. In 2020, Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) and the Medical University of Graz in Austria released a free automated design software to design 3D printable cranial implants. The program utilizes deep learning algorithms to automatically replace the missing portion of a skull. An STL file for a patient-specific implant can immediately be generated by decreasing the defective skull from the performed one. This process allows implants to be 3D printed on-site and drastically reduces the actual lead time.

The main types of cranial implants include customized and non-customized cranial implants. A customized implant is transplanted into the wound and then transforms its shape when the temperature, pressure, or magnetic field changes, to adapt to the dimensions of tissue defects. A polymer is a large molecule or a macromolecule which essentially is a combination of many subunits. The main types of material used for manufacturing cranial implants are polymer, metal, and ceramic and are used in hospital and trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.

Major players in the cranial implants market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Kelyiniam Global Inc, Medartis AG, Osteomed, KLS Martin Group, Renishaw Plc, Xilloc Medical B.V., Medtronic, Ortho Baltic, Evonos, and Synimed.

The global cranial implants market is expected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2020 to $0.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cranial implants market is expected to reach $1.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. The rising prevalence of neurological diseases and road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the cranial implants market in the forecast period.

The cranial implants market consists of sales of cranial implants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture cranial implants, which are plate-type medical devices that vary in size and configuration. Cranial implants are used for protecting intracranial structure, reconstructing the skull shape, normalizing cerebral hemodynamics, and also during cranial reconstruction procedures after cranial defects. Cranial defects are generally caused by injury, infection, and others.

Cranial Implants Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Customized Cranial Implants, Non-Customized Cranial Implants), By Material (Polymer, Ceramic, Metal), By End User (Hospital And Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cranial implants market overview, forecast cranial implants market size and growth for the whole market, cranial implants market segments, and geographies, cranial implants market trends, cranial implants market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

