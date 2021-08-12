Technological Advancements Like NGS Are Emerging RNA Analysis Transcriptomics Market Trends

RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements and innovations in RNA analysis is an emerging trend in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market. Technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and RNA interference (RNAi) improve precision and accuracy, which help researchers analyze the transcriptional activity. For instance, next-generation sequencing developed by Illumina is successfully used in fragmenting DNA/RNA into multiple pieces, adding adapters, sequencing the libraries, and reassembling them to form a genomic sequence.

The main types of products in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market are reagents/consumables, instruments, software. It is implemented in various areas including clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, toxicogenomics, comparative transcriptomics, RNA interference. Major technology involved in RNA analysis/ transcriptomics are microarrays, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction RNA interference. RNA analysis is used in clinical diagnosis to detect different RNA species, pathogen RNA splice variants among others useful in the diagnosis of diseases.

TBRC’s RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market report consists of sales of RNA analysis products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide RNA analysis. Transcriptomics/RNA analysis is a study of the transcriptome under specific circumstances, environment, or in a specific cell using high-throughput methods.

The global RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market size is expected to grow from $4.59 billion in 2020 to $5.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market is expected to reach $8.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.4%. The increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the RNA analysis and transcriptomics market size in the coming years.

Major players in the RNA analysis/transcriptomics industry are Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc., Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Promega Corporation, and Biomereiux SA.

RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Reagents/Consumables, Instruments, Software), By Technology (Microarrays, Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction RNA Interference), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Comparative Transcriptomics, RNA Interference), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market overview, forecast RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market size and growth for the whole market, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market segments, and geographies, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market trends, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

