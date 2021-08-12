Unexpected Expectations
How unexpected friendships and alliances are formed in the midst of lossCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cody Cambres did not expect company at the ranch that winter, until the employment agency surprisingly calls him one winter saying a man would be on the bus that evening. Along comes Alan, a homeless man who is seeking a job and a warm place to sleep. Alan had refused to stay in any mission shelter because of life experiences involving religion but is willing and able to do ranch work.
Life on the ranch seems to be going normal, until that spring, a bullet hits Alan while he and Cody were working. Cody's best horse also gets killed by a bullet. Fire begins on Cody's ranch and spreads. Not long after, their next-door neighbor’s Aimi's house burns down and Aimi's husband is killed by another bullet. Alan and Cody suspect all of the bullets came from only one rifle.
Jeanne Ann Off’s "From Homeless to Heaven" tells a ranch story of mystery, suspense, hope, and unexpected friendships.
Jeanne Ann Off received her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and earned a Bible College degree from Faith Bible Institute. Having a penchant for writing, she finished a writing course from the Institute of Children’s Literature. This has made her a mentee of writers Patricia Calvert and Teri Martini. Aside from "Acid and Bribery", Jeanne also has written a number of articles for "The Fence Post". She and her husband of fifty-nine years grew up in Western Colorado cattle ranches. She uses her time and experiences with horses in writing her stories.
Visit the author's website at www.jeanneannoffbooks.com to know more about her and her book.
