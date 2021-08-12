Racing through Life at the Racetracks
The story a young teenage girl trying to find truth amidst bribery and a broken familyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelsey Kelley is a young teenage girl trying to traverse through the complexities of life while working at the horse racetrack. She becomes suspicious after Tomar El Oro, a three-year-old American Quarter Horse stallion favored to win the race, unexpectedly loses miserably. Additionally, other horses come down with unusual illnesses and injuries. Having overheard a conversation that suggested bribery, Kelsey wondered if her best friend's father, Eustacio Rios, was bribed to lose.
Kelsey’s life becomes more troublesome when her father, Pete Kelley, who had deserted their family five years ago, arrives remarried, seemingly reformed, and wanting to make amends, much to her disgust. As both events in the racetrack and in Kelsey’s personal life become more complicated and entangled, she is left to reexamine just who in her life she can trust.
Can Kelsey find stability in the midst of having a broken family and discovering an impending scandal at the racetrack? In Jeanne Ann Off’s "Acid and Bribery", she engages readers in a story of mystery, grief, and faith.
According to Blue Ink Review, the emotional conflicts in plot, making the story more personal “that may appeal to certain readers, particularly teen girls coping with divorce in their families.”
Jeanne Ann Off received her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and earned a Bible College degree from Faith Bible Institute. Having a penchant for writing, she finished a writing course from the Institute of Children’s Literature. This has made her a mentee of writers Patricia Calvert and Teri Martini. Aside from "Acid and Bribery", Jeanne also has written a number of articles for "The Fence Post". She and her husband of fifty-nine years grew up in Western Colorado cattle ranches. She uses her time and experiences with horses in writing her stories.
Visit the author's website at www.jeanneannoffbooks.com to know more about her and her book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter