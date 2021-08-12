BitMinutes Offers Peer-to-Peer Trading, Cash-in/Cash-Out Privileges and Expanded TAN Agent Affiliate Marketing Program
Any Nigerian with a BitMinutes wallet can now trade Trusted Naira (tNaira), Bitcoin, and BitMinutes with other Nigerians.
These new features and the improvement of the TAN program will enhance the adoption of BitMinutes, making it easier for Nigerians to enjoy the economic benefits inherent in using digital currencies.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BitMinutes Inc., a financial services technology company leveraging blockchain and pre-paid minutes tokenization to provide financial inclusion to the global consumer, announced today the further expansion of its business footprint in Nigeria.
BitMinutes has also made it possible for people in Nigeria to trade Bitcoin or BitMinutes for Naira at participating Trusted Agent Network Merchants.
Third, the company has enhanced its agent compensation program to encourage more Nigerians with entrepreneurial goals to set up their own TAN Agent business bringing affordable, reliable financial services to their community.
“We have been operating the TAN model for almost three years in Nigeria, where we have assembled more than 1,000 TAN agents,” said Tom Meredith, the CEO and founder of BitMinutes. “These new features and the improvement of the TAN program will enhance the adoption and application of BitMinutes, making it easier for Nigerians to experience the economic and financial benefits inherent in using digital currencies.”
About BitMinutes Inc., the Company
BitMinutes Inc. is a fintech company founded in the U.S. Its tokens (BMTs) are exchangeable into universal prepaid airtime minutes. Prepaid minutes are already traded informally as currency within-country mobile networks, available to billions of mobile phone owners. BitMinutes is leveraging that ubiquity to create affordable, locally delivered financial services.
BitMinutes’ tokens also allow peer-to-peer value transfer to millions of bank and mobile accounts across 70 contracted countries and prepaid airtime top-ups to more than 4 billion mobile accounts in over 120 countries. More importantly, BitMinutes plans to facilitate the expansion of micro-credit lending in communities where lending is rare and too expensive for most individual borrowers. BitMinutes’ ownership and transactional records will establish a new type of consumer credit score for emerging market consumers who currently struggle with limited access to capital and a lack of traditional banking services. In addition, BitMinutes will create payments platforms in countries where it launches to facilitate mobile payments similar to the M-Pesa platform which has achieved success in Kenya but has not yet been widely adopted in other countries.
