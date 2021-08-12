NuKind Digital Disrupts The Online Marketing Space With Their “Omnichannel Marketing Strategies”
EINPresswire.com/ -- NuKind Digital is fast becoming one of the most sought-after providers of online marketing solutions to brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses in and around Melbourne as well as other parts of Australia. In a related development, the company has become increasingly popular in recent times, with the agency’s 'omnichannel marketing strategies' helping clients to grow their revenue from $0 to $15k revenue in 6 weeks or less.
The online marketing industry has continued to grow over the years, with more businesses across the globe leveraging its inherent solutions to reach their target audience. A recent publication by Grand View Research estimates the size of the global digital marketing software at $49.43 billion in 2020, with a projection that it will grow to reach $182.21 billion by 2028. Due to the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the industry, it is imperative for businesses to keep up with new advancements in the field. Unfortunately, the process can be time-consuming and often requires a lot of investment, which has made tons of businesses lose out. The case is not particularly different in Melbourne, Australia, which is where the efforts of the team at NuKind Digital have been particularly helpful in recent times.
NuKind Digital has stayed true to their goal of empowering brands to achieve their goals, a move that inspired the creation of 'omnichannel marketing strategies.' The agency specializes in website design and development, pay-per-click marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and content marketing. Other solutions from the company are social media marketing and digital marketing, with a team of highly experienced and well-trained professionals using the latest techniques and tools in the market to help clients drive more traffic, generate leads, and ultimately increase sales.
NuKind Digital develops long-term, sustainable solutions that produce tangible results, with services available in different packages to suit the needs and budget of businesses across different industries.
For more information about NuKind Digital, the 'omnichannel marketing strategies,' and other groundbreaking solutions from the company, visit - https://nukindigital.com.au. NuKind Digital can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn.
