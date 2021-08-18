Women Business Owners Beat Challenges, Persevere and Dominate in Winning Business Capital
Small Business Loans/Grants One Ingredient in Helping Businesses Stay Open and Adapt During COVIDTRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why are women owned businesses persevering as a dominant force in northern Michigan? From a dance studio to a tuxedo shop, a chocolate maker and much more, 70 percent of the businesses securing funds through Covid relief grants from Venture North, a nonprofit source of business capital, are owned by women. And fully 50 percent of all of the businesses receiving loan capital from Venture North Funding and Development are now owned by women.
Amy Lane, one of Michigan's finest business journalists, gives us the low down on how women-owned businesses are gritty, persevering and ultimately succeeding in this month's issue of Northern Lights, the e-newsletter of Venture North Funding and Development, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit lending organization that caters to small businesses in lower northwest Michigan. The aim of this and every issue is to share more about the people behind the statistics, their stories, challenges and successes.
Read more and be inspired by these amazing women by visiting the Northern Lights page of the Venture North website today.
About Venture North:
Venture North Funding and Development provides commercial financing and technical assistance to support business growth and job creation in their ten-county region, often in partnership with other financial institutions. As a Certified Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Venture North also focuses on providing support for underserved populations such as minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses in low-income communities.
