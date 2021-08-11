Submit Release
Judicial Profile: Alameda County Judge Joscelyn Jones

(Subscription required) Understanding cultural differences helps Judge Joscelyn Jones reach better outcomes. “People call it code switching, but being embedded in two different worlds made me realize that if someone like me was in the system, I can help people who don’t look like me understand me and we can arrive at better solutions for everybody,” she said. “That’s what I call being an equalizer.”

Judicial Profile: Alameda County Judge Joscelyn Jones

