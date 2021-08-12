Submit Release
Choosing The Right Water Damage Restoration Company Is Critical To Restoring Your Property

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you experience water intrusion in your home or office, immediate action is critical. Phoenix Water Damage technicians are available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, including holidays, to respond to your water emergency. They use high quality equipment and techniques to determine the correct course of action to dry out your property as quickly as possible. They will also monitor the drying process daily to confirm that your property is correctly and completely dried out.

When it comes to water damage, time is not on your side. The faster you act the less damage your property will suffer. This will also reduce the time and cost of repairs. The longer water is allowed to remain, the greater the damage. Here are some important and proactive tips if you have water damage and are waiting for a trusted water damage restoration technician to show up at your property and begin the dry out process:

• Immediately identify where the water is leaking from and turn off water.
• Unplug all electronics from any outlets.
• Get rid of standing water by soaking it up with towels or a mop.
• Make sure you wipe down any wood furniture that was exposed to the water. Wood stains can bleed onto flooring creating permanent stains.
• Try to prop up or remove any wet upholstery.

Free, visual onsite estimates are available. You can schedule on their website with an easily accessible online form by clicking here. Or they can be contacted at (602) 362-4883. Phoenix Water Damage Services is located at 2502 N. 89th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037. They proudly serve the whole Phoenix metropolitan area. A Lifetime Labor Guarantee is included with all water damage services. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services, they will save time and money by having a trusted company do the job the right way the first time.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management


