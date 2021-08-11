TBI Agents Investigating Nashville Shooting

At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and as outlined in the memorandum of understanding between his office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting and death of a man during an interaction with officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. when a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a business in the 5500 block of Charlotte Pike. The officer stopped to investigate and made contact with the driver, who was holding a knife. The officer told the man to put the knife down several times. As other officers arrived, the man began to sit up and act as though he was going to exit the vehicle. After approximately three minutes of ignoring commands to put down the knife, the man exited the vehicle and charged toward the officers. Three officers fired their weapons at the man. Though the officers immediately rendered aid, the man died at the hospital. No officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.