Submit Release
News Search

There were 518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,874 in the last 365 days.

Garcia Congratulates Ken Salazar on Confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to Mexico

DENVER, CO – Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo) congratulated Ken Salazar on his confirmation as United States Ambassador to Mexico:

"Mi compadre Ken Salazar has made the entire state of Colorado proud for decades, and this morning his record of excellence continued when he was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as Ambassador to Mexico. I can't think of a better person to represent the United States in such an important role. Congratulations Ambassador Salazar!"

You just read:

Garcia Congratulates Ken Salazar on Confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to Mexico

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.