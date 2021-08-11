Garcia Congratulates Ken Salazar on Confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to Mexico

DENVER, CO – Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo) congratulated Ken Salazar on his confirmation as United States Ambassador to Mexico:

"Mi compadre Ken Salazar has made the entire state of Colorado proud for decades, and this morning his record of excellence continued when he was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as Ambassador to Mexico. I can't think of a better person to represent the United States in such an important role. Congratulations Ambassador Salazar!"