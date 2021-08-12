Marble Creates Next ‘Link in Bio’ Solution with New Super-Profile View
New customizable, 3D platform allows for brand-forward marketing with enhanced link in bio functionality
By including a single Marble link on your website, newsletters, emails or within social apps, users can direct followers to a simple, branded, visual page that keeps your audience engaged.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For today’s digital entrepreneurs and organizations, the Link in Bio feature has emerged as a key tool in driving audience engagement, awareness and sales. In fact, more than 13 million entrepreneurs globally currently utilize some Link in Bio feature on their social channels. However, current link aggregating services push audiences away from its users’ content to external platforms, which can inhibit engagement and ultimately lead to a loss of audience or customers. To address this, Marble is proud to announce the launch of their free Super-Profile View, a feature that allows users to display all of their content—across multiple social and digital platforms—in one spot.
— Robert Fair, CEO and co-founder
While current Link in Bio options allow users to consolidate digital channel links into one URL, Marble’s Super-Profile View takes it a step further, enabling users to unify and display their social accounts and links in one customizable platform. Not only does this help streamline audience engagement, but it also keeps a cohesive focus on the users brand, product or service.
“The Link in Bio solutions have unified the way digital entrepreneurs share their content, but we saw room for improvement, specifically for those entrepreneurs looking to keep their brand at the forefront of all their digital channels,” says Robert Fair, CEO and co-founder of Marble App. “Now, by including a single Marble link on your website, in newsletters, emails or within social apps themselves, users can direct their followers to one simple, branded, visually stimulating page that keeps your audience engaged.”
To provide users the flexibility to include digital channels not hosted on the Marble platform, the Super-Profile allows for easy addition of links to sites most important to the users.
“Social media is king when it comes to marketing and managing multiple channels is tough, time-consuming work," says Taylor Martyr, COO and co-founder of Marble. "But with Marble's Super-Profile, these individuals have opportunity to simplify their day-to-day tasks and promote their content across various platforms more effectively with one interconnected link.”
Launched on Apple and Google app stores in December of 2020, Marble was created to advance the digital user experience, while also simplifying it. Utilizing a 3D experience that appeals to the future forward generation, the app also harkens back to the beginnings of the social media revolution. Marble consolidates your favorite social media apps (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and video accounts (YouTube, Prime Video and Netflix) all within one interface to toggle between digital ‘worlds,’ share content, stream and interact with your chosen friends within one app. With functionality to invite and control the content your chosen friends see, the app eliminates advertisements and only shows what your friends are sharing.
Marble App is currently available for download on both Apple and Google stores and more information is available at get.marble.app.
About Marble
Marble App was created in 2018 by long-time friends Robert Fair and Taylor Martyr to advance the digital user experience, while also simplifying it. Utilizing a 3D experience that appeals to the future forward generation, the app consolidates your favorite social media apps (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and video accounts (YouTube, Prime Video and Netflix) all within one interface to toggle between digital ‘worlds’, share content, stream and interact with your chosen friends within one app. With functionality to invite and control the content your chosen friends see, the app eliminates advertisements and only shows what you and your friends are sharing. The app was officially launched on Apple and Google app stores in December of 2020.
For more information, please visit marble-app.com.
Brian O'Malley
Highnoon
+1 480-703-8338
email us here