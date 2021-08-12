The Art of Aminah Robinson’s House and Journals at the Columbus Museum of Art

Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson, Big Annie Makin’ a Quilt for Baby Roy, 1983. Cloth painting, 42 x 37 ½ in. Columbus Museum of Art, Museum Purchase Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson, Gift Eggs, 1984. Rag painting with beads, 12 ½ x 9 ½ in. Columbus Museum of art, Estate of the Artist

The Columbus Museum of Art is hosting ‘Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Robinson’s House and Journals,’ a unique exhibit celebrating the work of Aminah Robinson.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, US, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Columbus Museum of Art is now hosting ‘Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Robinson’s House and Journals,’ a unique exhibition seeking to preserve the art and life of the MacArthur award-winning artist Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson and introduce it to a wider audience. Being part of the Aminah Robinson’s Legacy Project, ‘Raggin’ On’ is the result of five years of documenting the artist’s work after she passed away in 2015, leaving her estate to the Columbus Museum of Art. The exhibition first opened its doors to the public on November 21, 2020, and will be on view through October 3, 2021.

Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson (1940-2015) was an American artist known for her art representing African-American history. She was born and died in Columbus, Ohio, and this is where she produced her meaningful works about “racism and discrimination” and “African experience,” recording the pieces of Black history lost during slavery. Robinson’s art is mainly grounded in the spirit of Sankofa, an African concept of understanding the past in order to make progress for the future. The exhibition hosted by the Columbus Museum of Art features the artist’s early and mid-career work, along with her most recent creations, and invites visitors to experience Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson’s creative processes and home.

‘Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Robinson’s House and Journals’ presents a valuable collection of art created by Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson “to celebrate the everyday lives and culture of Black people and their endurance through centuries of injustice.” It is a survey exhibition comprising paintings, sculpture, prints, drawings, beaded button dolls and puppets, books, and Robinson’s iconic complex works called RagGonNons, along with over 150 journals the artist kept from the time she was a teenager and her memoirs filled with illustrations, prose, and poetry. Visitors also have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the environment in which Aminah Robinson worked and lived through newly recorded conversations with her family and friends, ephemera, and vintage photographs. Among the highlights is a reconstruction of the Writing Room where the artist worked on a memoir, wrote in her journals, and corresponded with friends and acquaintances.

With ‘Raggin’ On,’ the Columbus Museum of Art celebrates the work of Aminah Robinson, one of the most notable contemporary artists, whose contribution to the development of African-American art is hard to overestimate. The exhibition is accompanied by a catalog with more than 200 illustrations and essays by Curators Carole Genshaft and Deidre Hamlar and additional scholars. ‘Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Robinson’s House and Journals’ runs at the Columbus Museum of Art through October 3, 2021.