TCEQ approves fines totaling $415,753

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $370,932 against 28 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, two industrial wastewater discharge, one municipal solid waste, five municipal wastewater discharge, three petroleum storage tank, and eight public water system.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one municipal solid waste, two petroleum storage tank, one public water system.

In addition, on Aug. 10 and 11, the executive director approved penalties totaling $44,821 against 12 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug 25, 2021.