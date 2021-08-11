Charlotte Small Business Expo Invites Guest Speaker Oscar Frazier to Discuss His Evolutional Entrepreneurial Journey

Guest Speaker for Charlotte Small Business Expo Oscar Frazier Oscar Frazier

Fears, Failure, Health, and Love - the Evolution of Oscar Frazier was discussed with a room full of business owners spanning numerous industry sectors.

My mother taught me the purpose of stick-to-it-ness. It combines tenacity and consistency to ensure follow-through on all endeavors. ” — Oscar Frazier (by way of mom)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recognized thought leader in the global crisis management and entrepreneurial world, Oscar Frazier (see media kit here) has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes optimize profits and experience exponential growth through revenue maximization, market cornering, and proactive consumer management. He’s the co-author of a 2014 book that he and his wife (Kiya) wrote on how to get around losing a job, to real-life accounts of almost losing everything as they strived to become entrepreneurs ( Confessions: The Truth About Perfect Timing : a Couples Guide to Reaching Everything You Desire in Life). With published articles in Forbes, Black Enterprise, Business Ghana, and a host of other media outlets, Mr. Oscar Frazier remains a sought-after public speaker for companies and organizations seeking raw, uncut truths about entrepreneurship, business growth, and practical ways to succeed in life.Participants of the Charlotte Small Business Expo session walked away with real-world, pragmatic advice that they can implement immediately to dramatically increase customer engagement, profitability, and brand loyalty. Mr. Frazier broke down the elements of "fast, good, and cheap" eluding that consumers can never have all three, although they always want it (i.e., services and products that are fast, good, and cheap).The Expo took place Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 3pm in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was designed to get small business owners into the same room to discuss ways to increase revenue and brand recognition."I get excited every time I have an opportunity to speak in front of a room full of peers that can relate to the peaks and valleys of building, growing, and sustaining a business," says Oscar Frazier when asked about the Expo.Snippets from the Expo, as well as an up-close and personal interview with Mr. Frazier, are included in this release - take a look!LEARN MORETo book Oscar Frazier as a guest speaker for your upcoming event, or to learn more, visit: https://thoughtleaders.ndemandconsulting.com/ Take a read of some of Oscar Frazier's latest Forbes articles here: https://profiles.forbes.com/members/business/profile/Oscar-Frazier-Chief-Technologist-Co-Owner-nDemand-Consulting-Services/d7e8e0a5-2e8d-4ac3-b9de-90813f67d759 Get a quick 360 view of Oscar and Kiya Frazier here also: https://couplepreneurs360.com/ Email Oscar Frazier directly at ofrazier@ndemandconsulting.com

