Surge in COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Places Major Burden on Hospitals, Creating Need for High Acuity Care in the Home
COVID-19 first swept across North Texas 15 months ago, crushing hospitals and preventing would-be patients from getting important medical care.
We have built a solid team, not only of doctors and nurses, but partners. This infrastructure enables us to deliver high acuity care in the home to millions of North Texas residents.”PLANO, TEXAS, US, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 first swept across North Texas 15 months ago, crushing hospitals and preventing would-be patients from getting important medical care. Now the coronavirus is surging again, sounding alarms for the hospital community, and spreading fear among North Texas residents.
W. Stephen Love, president, and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, issued a statement on August 5, noting there were 1,979 COVID-19 patients in North Texas hospitals.
“This represents 13.40 percent of bed capacity and 32.81 percent of adult ICU patients, which means over a quarter and almost a third of our adult ICU patients have COVID-19,” he said. "As a point of reference, we had 415 COVID-19 patients in the hospitals on July 5. So as you can tell, our hospitalizations have increased significantly in 30 days.”
Hospitals have to do something, and this is where delivering high acuity care in the home can help. Resilient Healthcare provides such services, which ease the burden on hospitals and make it possible for patients to get the care they need.
“We’re ready,” said Resilient’s Vice President of Operations, Brian Chace, PT, DPT. “We have built a solid team, not only of doctors and nurses, but partners. This infrastructure enables us to deliver high acuity care in the home to millions of North Texas residents.”
That’s important, according to Chace, because as Love mentioned hospitals are running out of beds. They covet the option of treating patients in a home setting, where they are not exposed to COVID-19. In addition, there are many patients who would ordinarily go to a hospital for care but are now fearful because they might be exposed to COVID-19.
“We’re in a position to literally save lives,” said Chace. “Whether it is freeing up hospital beds or minimizing the exposure of residents to COVID-19.”
Resilient Is Perfectly Positioned to Succeed
Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in person.
“The industry is rapidly changing,” said Resilient CEO Jackleen Samuel PT, DPT. “In the past 12 months, both private and public sectors of healthcare have mobilized to bring healthcare outside of the traditional walls of the hospital. In an attempt to increase hospital capacity during the pandemic, CMS increased regulatory flexibility and launched the Acute Hospital Care at Home pilot program. Resilient has been behind the adoption of this program across North Texas. Industry leaders such as Amazon Care and Ascension have joined the Moving Health Home coalition to lobby and ensure these policies continue post-pandemic.”
Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. The company has estimated a cost savings of 30 percent per episode, has reduced re-hospitalizations to below 3 percent and has significantly improved patient outcomes. Throughout the past year, the company has emerged as the proven solution for the plethora of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
